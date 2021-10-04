BC Construction Association urges digitization of Vancouver’s permit application process

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Committee on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:10 P.M. or shortly thereafter on the First Floor (Meeting Rooms 1H and 1I) of the Administration Building, Juneau, Wisconsin on the application of Eric Rusch for a Conditional Use Permit under the Land Use Code, Dodge County, Wisconsin to allow for the creation of a 4.5-acre lot at this location and to allow for the establishment of a self-service storage facility on the 4.5-acre lot. The site is located in part of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼, Section 6, Town of Lomira, the site address being N11873 Oaklane Road. A copy of the proposed project is available for review in the County Land Resources and Parks Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (920-386-3700).

