BC Construction Association urges digitization of Vancouver’s permit application process
The British Columbia Construction Association (BCCA) has called on the city of Vancouver to digitize its permit application process. In a letter to city officials, Chris Atchison, president of BCCA, said that Vancouver’s permit backlog has reached a “crisis stage,” with consequences across construction sectors and geographic regions – including skilled labourers facing layoffs due to delays and developers who “may compromise the integrity of their submissions because of the unreliability and inconsistency of the city’s permitting process.”www.mpamag.com
