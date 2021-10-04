CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

BC Construction Association urges digitization of Vancouver’s permit application process

By Duffie Osental
mpamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Columbia Construction Association (BCCA) has called on the city of Vancouver to digitize its permit application process. In a letter to city officials, Chris Atchison, president of BCCA, said that Vancouver’s permit backlog has reached a “crisis stage,” with consequences across construction sectors and geographic regions – including skilled labourers facing layoffs due to delays and developers who “may compromise the integrity of their submissions because of the unreliability and inconsistency of the city’s permitting process.”

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
themreport.com

NAHB Urges Biden to Address Home Construction Bottlenecks

The NAHB has requested three primary initiatives to be taken by the Biden Administration:. Increase efforts volatility in the lumber market, which has seen cash prices climb by more than 25% over the past month. Address supply chain bottlenecks for building materials and supplies that are causing significant delays and...
cbslocal.com

San Francisco Strengthens Cannabis Equity Rules For Processing New Permits

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved a measure from Mayor London Breed to make changes to the city’s three-year-old cannabis equity program. The measure creates new priorities for how the city’s Office of Cannabis processes applicants for permits, according to a news release issued...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mpamag.com

In which city is missing household payments most prevalent?

Edmonton led the nation in terms of missed debt payments among households, according to an analysis by Borrowell. The market posted 0.19 missed payments per homeowner in August, amounting to nearly two in 10 homeowners based on credit reports from that month. Nearly one in three non-mortgage holders in Edmonton also skipped at least one scheduled payment, Borrowell said.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Digitization
CBS Chicago

Daycare And Other Business Owners Says Alderman Refused To Provide Access Letters, Resulting In Thousands Of Lost Revenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have discovered what appears to be a pattern – three people, with three different businesses on the South Side, are all encountering the same problem with their alderman. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, they say the alderman is basically telling them it’s his way or the highway – and that was when Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th) was even communicating with them. The entrepreneurs say instead of supporting economic development, he is killing it. With 500 supportive signatures on her petition, Yolanda Kemp’s daycare center is still stuck in construction limbo. The only thing stopping her is...
CHICAGO, IL
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County incentivizes affordable housing development

Newly approved regulation offers developers added returns upon investing in unincorporated areas.Clackamas County commissioners on Wednesday, Oct. 6, unanimously approved new incentives for multifamily developers to build affordable housing units in unincorporated areas. Approval of the land-use amendment is an early milestone in the county's Land Use Housing Strategies project, calling for 10 strategies to support housing development in urban unincorporated Clackamas County. The newly approved amendment, which entitles developers to increased height and capacity in exchange for building affordable housing, was one of three amendments considered by the board on Wednesday at the suggestion of the Housing Affordability and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
mpamag.com

Fraser Valley posts robust September activity levels

Despite a month over month slowdown, demand for Fraser Valley housing remained robust in September, with sales activity reaching the second highest levels ever for that month, according to the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. The region saw a total of 1,866 home sales last month (down 16.4% annually and...
REAL ESTATE
townoflomira.com

Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit Application

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Dodge County Land Resources and Parks Committee on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 7:10 P.M. or shortly thereafter on the First Floor (Meeting Rooms 1H and 1I) of the Administration Building, Juneau, Wisconsin on the application of Eric Rusch for a Conditional Use Permit under the Land Use Code, Dodge County, Wisconsin to allow for the creation of a 4.5-acre lot at this location and to allow for the establishment of a self-service storage facility on the 4.5-acre lot. The site is located in part of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼, Section 6, Town of Lomira, the site address being N11873 Oaklane Road. A copy of the proposed project is available for review in the County Land Resources and Parks Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday (920-386-3700).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Construction
Place
Vancouver, CA
rhinotimes.com

Council Finalizes Application Process For ARP Funding

On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Greensboro City Council gave final approval on the city’s application process to give away some of the $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan money. The application for nonprofits and for profits that want to apply for funding are supposed to be available on the City...
Denver Post

Colorado construction associations sue Denver over city’s COVID vaccine mandate

Seven Colorado-based construction trade associations sued the city of Denver on Thursday over the city’s vaccine mandate. The lawsuit seeks to block the vaccine mandate for private construction contractors who work with the city, arguing that construction companies should not be required to enforce the city’s mandate on their workers, that the mandate doesn’t apply to contractors and that the mandate is unconstitutional, among other arguments.
callnewspapers.com

Crestwood Planning Commission looks at amending occupancy permit process

The Crestwood Planning Commission began discussing a possible future ordinance on the occupancy permit approval process Sept. 1. City Planner John Cruz said the current process results in situations where permits run out for a period of time while the commission waits to hear a renewal. Examples include the BriteWorX...
Caledonian Record-News

Proposed Landfill Most Complicated Permitting Process Ever For DES

What would be the first new commercial landfill in New Hampshire in decades, the proposed Casella Waste Systems landfill in Dalton is the most complicated project that has come before the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. Philip Trowbridge, who oversees the wetlands, alteration of terrain and subsurface systems bureaus...
WRGB

Public hearing will address Dunn Landfill permit renewal application

EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A public hearing is scheduled at East Greenbush Town Hall, regarding the Dunn Landfill's application for an Enhanced Renewal Operating Permit in the City of Rensselaer. Community members have expressed concerns regarding the Dunn Landfill operations including the proximity of operations to a school and...
riviera-maya-news.com

City of Cancun records a 25 percent increase in construction permit requests

Cancun, Q.R. — The city of Cancun has issued more than 2,700 construction licenses already this year, an increase of 25 percent from 2019. According to Armando Lara De Nigris, the Secretary of Ecology and Urban Development, he says the city continues to see an increase in the demand. Lara...
Daily Republic

Vacaville launches digital permit discovery solution

VACAVILLE — The city announced Monday the launch of a new online permit discovery solution designed to help residents, homeowners, business owners and special event organizers navigate the city’s permitting and zoning processes. Powered by OpenCounter, a public sector permitting technology, the new interactive online portals offer users a step-by-step...
oilcity.news

Tourism bureau launches Film Casper, looks to streamline permitting process

CASPER, Wyo. — Visit Casper has launched a new landing page designed to showcase Natrona County as a filmmaking destination, and it is looking at ways to expedite the permitting process to attract more productions. The effort comes as the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee looks to...
Olympian

Thurston plan to protect gophers, streamline permit process up for public comment

Residents have a new opportunity to comment on a Thurston County plan to locally manage federally protected species, including three subspecies of Mazama pocket gophers. The county and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a draft environmental impact statement on the Thurston County Habitat Conservation Plan on Friday, Sept. 24. The move kicked off a 45-day public comment period prior to final federal approval, according to a county news release.
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Adds Nearly 128 Acre Easement To Agricultural Land Preservation Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday announced the county purchased 127.7 acres of farmland to add to its Agricultural Land Preservation Program, an initiative to preserve farmland in the county. “Agriculture plays a vital role in Howard County, supporting our economy and our environment,” said Ball. “Our farms provide locally grown food, minimize our environmental footprint, and create jobs. As we confront the threat of climate change, we must enact thoughtful policy that ensures we protect and preserve agricultural land and support the many people whose livelihoods depend on our farms.” The overall cost of the easement is $5.4 million, the county said. It will be funded by a quarter of the 1% local transfer tax that is dedicated to the program. A farmer whose land meets certain size and soil criteria can offer to sell a perpetual easement to the County, while owning the land and continuing to farm, the county said. The easement is an addition to the almost 22,900 acres that is already part of the program.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy