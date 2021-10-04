Overall crime was down in Longview this past year; murders were up

Crime in Longview decreased by more than 5% this past year, according to data released by the state; however, crimes classified as murder rose from four in 2019 to 10 in 2020. The annual Crime in Texas report recently released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that in 2020 overall crime in Longview was down 5.2% from the previous year, which is a slightly larger year-over-year decrease than seen statewide. Throughout Texas, the crime was down 4% in 2020 from the previous year.