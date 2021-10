The Kansas City Chiefs never get a chance to play in the easy games and this week was no different. After the first defensive drive and most of the first offensive drive, it looked like things were going to swing their way before everything came crumbling down. Three turnovers and a 14-point deficit later, this game was looking like it was going to end in disappointment. Sure enough, this team didn’t give up and battled their way back to a chance to win the game. Ultimately, the mistakes were too much for the team to overcome.

