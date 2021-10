An ordinary-looking star system, barely visible in the night sky, appears to have a very bright future in store – and if astronomers' predictions are right, some of us might even be around to see it. These days, V Sagittae (V Sge) is so faint it's hard to find up there, even with a mid-sized telescope. But over the next few decades, as it's sucked into a nearby white dwarf, all of that could change. Experts at Louisiana State University (LSU) think this pair of celestial underdogs is destined to become the most luminous star in the Milky Way galaxy, brighter even than Sirius, which...

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO