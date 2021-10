The latest report from The Violence Policy Center ranks Tennessee 10th in the nation for the rate that men kill women. The annual report, released just days before Domestic Violence Awareness Month, found that nearly 1,800 women nationwide were murdered by men in 2019. In Tennessee, the study found that 60 women were murdered by men and 84% of these homicides were committed by someone they knew. YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee has spent the last four decades on the frontlines of the domestic violence epidemic, offering shelter, services, and support to victims and their families.

