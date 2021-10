This week, Amazon Game Studios' highly-anticipated New World finally released, and players are starting to get a feel for the MMO and all it has to offer. MMO games can be a little overwhelming, particularly for those that don't have a significant amount of time to sink in each day. Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has a bold suggestion for those players: avoid the game. During a recent stream, Shroud discussed New World's existing mechanics, and how it makes it difficult for casual players to keep up with the hardcore crowd. As a result, many players could become overwhelmed as new content is added.

