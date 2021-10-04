CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Audrina Patridge's custody battle ends

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrina Patridge's ex-husband is not allowed to see their daughter without supervision. The former 'Hills' star and Corey Bohan - who she split from in September 2017 - will continue to share joint legal custody of five-year-old Kirra, but the brunette beauty will have physical custody for the majority of the time.

