The beginning of the end. Filming for the final season of This Is Us is underway, and there are a lot of feelings on set. “Everybody’s excited. It’s senior year — or, you know, extension year! Everyone’s excited. Everyone feels good. You can tell everyone is present, and it’s the same well-oiled machine that we’ve been a part of for the last five years,” Milo Ventimiglia told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his new curation with Lowe’s. “I think everybody is grateful to be able to wrap it up the way that [creator] Dan Fogelman and the writers planned. Beyond that, [we’re excited to just] have fun and enjoy ourselves and be together as a group because this is the last go around.”

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO