Renderings Reveal New Amenity Spaces at Harrison Urby at 200 Angelo Cifelli Drive in New Jersey
The next phase of development at Harrison Urby arrives this fall and will introduce 381 rental apartments and an expansion of existing amenities at the residential complex. The property is located at 200 Angelo Cifelli Drive in Harrison and is designed by Concrete, a Netherlands-based architecture group that is also responsible for Urby properties in Jersey City and Staten Island.newyorkyimby.com
Comments / 0