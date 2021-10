ALLENDALE, Mich. - Michigan Tech men's tennis finished up three days of singles and doubles competition in the ITA Midwest Region Tournament, hosted by Grand Valley State on Sunday. In A bracket singles, Nikolai Prosjanykov fell in round one to No. 16 seed Mario Aleksic (Maryville) 6-0, 6-2. Prosjanykov rebounded for a 6-3, 6-3 win over Frank Piana (Davenport) in consolation before going out to Leon Grundstrom (Northwood) 6-4, 6-3. Junior Vitor Jordao took No. 7 seed Dominic Spicer (Wayne State) to a first set tiebreak but lost 7-6 (2), 6-1. In consolation, Jordao downed Brendan Everhart (Quincy) but fell to Andrin Saner (Drury) in a super-tiebreak 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

13 DAYS AGO