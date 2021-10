A team of experts based out of the University of Michigan are working to ensure a “just future” for Black and Native communities in the form of reparations. The University of Michigan Center for Social Solutions is almost a year into research for the project “Crafting Democratic Futures: Situating Colleges and Universities in Community-based Reparations Solutions.” The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awarded a $5M grant to the center and nine institutional partners last year as part of the Foundation’s ‘Just Futures’ initiative.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO