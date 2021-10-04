Pittsfield Road Work Schedule For Week Of Oct. 4

With Monday’s holiday "Indigenous Peoples Day", formally known as Columbus Day in Massachusetts, it may seem hit or miss as to what is open and what is closed. It might be easier to think if you need to buy something, the location you would be heading for is probably open. If you need to register a car, need a license for anything, or you want to pay that cross-walking violation before they put you away, you will have to wait until Tuesday. More specifically State government offices are closed, such as the Registry of Motor Vehicles. All local government offices like your local city hall are also closed. Federal offices are closed including court systems with respect for the holiday.

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO