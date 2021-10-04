CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Road Work Schedule For Week Of Oct. 4

By Slater
 4 days ago
Please note the following work is scheduled for Oct. 4-8, as part of the City of Pittsfield’s 2021 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Oct. 4: pave top on Malcom Driveway aprons; excavation and paving binder on driveway aprons on Dexter and Dillon streets; and raising structures on Plumb Street and Anita Drive.

