CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Prince Charles wants to live in 'flat above the shop' when he's king

By Celebretainment
news-graphic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles will essentially live in a “flat above the shop” in Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales is known to advocate for a slimmed-down monarchy and he's reportedly been involved in a number of meetings to discuss what will happen to the royal residences when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passes away and he takes the throne and the direct line of accession is reduced to himself and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his son Prince William and his family.

www.news-graphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

How Prince Charles broke the Queen's golden food rule

The Queen and other members of the royal family are typically advised against eating specific foods, whether it's to avoid bad breath, prevent food poisoning or simply to follow Her Majesty's preferences – but Prince Charles doesn't always stick to the palace's recommendations. The British royal family are famously advised...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Charles
Best Life

The Royal Family Is Including Harry in This Major Event This Month

This has hardly been a banner year for the Royal Family. Between the sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew resulting in a lawsuit and the claims of racism and neglect from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the House of Windsor has been in crisis mode for much of 2021. On top of that, the royals also suffered the devastating loss of the family's patriarch, Prince Philip, who would have celebrated his centennial birthday in June.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Edward#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Scottish
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Kate Middleton’s Red Carpet Moment, Prince Charles’s New TV Channel & More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 30, 2021. Last week, Prince Harry traveled to New York City alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. During a visit to the 9/11 memorial, the Duke of Sussex gave a slight nod to Archie, who was at home in Santa Barbara. As Hello! magazine points out, Prince Harry was carrying a computer case that’s engraved with the phrase: “Archie’s Papa.”
TV & VIDEOS
tatler.com

How Prince Charles could be your new neighbour

During the pandemic, many of us got to know our neighbours a little more intimately, with our social worlds suddenly shrinking. But just imagine if it were the likes of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall who you were turning to for that missed parcel or a spare key - a fantasy that could well become a reality for someone, as the estate neighbouring Highgrove is now up for sale.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
districtchronicles.com

Prince George could inherit Prince Charles’ London home now that it’s ‘no longer on the cards’ for Harry and Meghan

PRINCE George could inherit the London home of his grandfather Prince Charles, which was originally intended for Prince Harry, according to insiders. Clarence House, situated adjacent to London’s leafy green park, had been earmarked for The Duchy’s youngest, but since Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California that is “no longer on the cards.”
U.K.
kentnews.online

Prince Charles To Unveil 2,500 Home Estate In Kent

Prince Charles’ estate is set to unveil new plans to build 2,500 homes, following the Prince of Wales’ calls for a “sustainable human-scale development”. The estate is ready to reveal to developers and locals its plans for a huge housing development in the Faversham countryside. The Duchy owns 320 acres of land in the southeast area of the town, running up to the M2 and the Brenley Corner junction.
U.K.
International Business Times

Prince Charles, Princess Diana's Marriage Not Romantic, More Like 'Business Transaction': Royal Expert

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had a fairytale-like wedding, but their marriage was not romantic, a report has claimed. The Prince and Princess of Wales weren't a match made in heaven. Royal expert Elizabeth Holmes, author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," spoke with Us Weekly ahead of the premiere of CNN's new docuseries "Diana" where she discussed Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. According to her, their union was "almost like a business transaction."
RELATIONSHIPS
townandcountrymag.com

You Could Be Prince Charles and Camilla’s Neighbor for $10.1 Million

The chance to have a brush with royalty just became possible. It helps if you have some spare change. The Elmestree House Estate, located on an adjacent property to Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s country home, just hit the market for £7.5 million—which is just over $10.1 million. The sprawling property consists of an Elizabethan-style main house built in 1844, a 17th century farm house—connected to the main house via a linking wing—a separate three-bedroom annex, and a detached cottage. Not only is the estate situated on a prime piece of real estate in the coveted Cotswolds area, it’s also a rare opportunity to own a property that has not been listed since 1949.
REAL ESTATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles: The radical changes he'll make once he accedes to the throne

For some time now, Prince Charles has been sharing his plans for the future of the monarchy. Notably, he has announced his plans to limit the number of active members of the royal family. When he takes the throne, this plan will also apply to himself. The Mirror reveals a big change in his life.
U.K.
SheKnows

Prince Charles May Be Giving This London Home to William’s Kids Instead of Harry & Meghan

With all of the changes that are happening in the the royal family, there was bound to be some conversation about property and real estate. As Prince William and Kate Middleton consider moving their family closer to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles seems to have some plans of his own for his current residence — Clarence House. And it looks like the home that would have initially gone to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is being saved for the youngest generation of the royal family. The Prince of Wales is reportedly considering bequeathing Clarence House to his eldest son’s children, according...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy