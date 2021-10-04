Ray-Ban Stories could've saved your life if Facebook hadn't ruined it
While it's easy enough for many people to spend a lot of time thinking about the privacy, safety, or security implications of smart-connected glasses, Kavya Pearlman, founder and information security researcher at XRSI, is in the business of doing just that. XRSI, also known as the XR Safety Initiative, is a not-for-profit organization designed to "help build safe and inclusive experiences so that XR stakeholders are able to make informed decisions."www.androidcentral.com
Comments / 0