Police: Three men wanted in connection to Boreum Hill shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Police have released images of three people in connection to a Friday shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured and fighting for her life.

Police say the shooting happened Friday just after 3 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot in the head as she was sitting inside Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park. She was transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for who is responsible, and say they’ve identified three men they believe could be involved.

The photos of the suspected individuals show one of them riding a Citi Bike and the other two on foot. All are wearing black with their heads and faces covered.

Police are asking if anyone knows who the three men are or anything regarding their whereabouts to reach out to the NYPD.

News 12

News 12

