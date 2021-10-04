Milwaukee DPW installs 'parking corrals' around city to keep scooters off of sidewalks

Across the City of Milwaukee, you might notice new scooter parking signs painted on the streets. The Department of Public Works installed parking corrals around the city as a way to keep scooters off the sidewalks.

“We think that that’s going to help with some of the issues we have seen around parking,” said Kate Riordan, Senior Transportation Planner.

Since June, more than 360,000 rides have been taken across the city. The number of rides peaked in July with more than 158,000 rides. That number dropped in August to 70,00 rides.

A reason for the dip: The city restricted rides in the downtown area due to riders on the sidewalk.

Along with the parking corrals, a new adaptive scooter with a seat is now available for those who can’t stand for long periods of time.

“We want to make sure everything we provide is available for people of all abilities,” said Riodon.

The City is working on ways to continue to improve the scooter experience and make sure rides are inclusive for all.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip