Jennifer Garner accidentally sent a selfie to the wrong number and called the exchange 'humbling'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWuao_0cGPBeCz00
Carl Lumbly and Jennifer Garner on "Alias." Vivian Zink / Getty Images
  • Jennifer Garner shared that she had accidentally sent a selfie to the wrong number.
  • She shared a screenshot of the exchange on Instagram and explained she was looking for Carl Lumbly.
  • Garner recently reunited with the cast of "Alias," which Lumbly starred in, for its 20th anniversary.

Jennifer Garner shared an embarrassing moment on social media when she had sent a selfie to the wrong number whilst looking for her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly.

Over the weekend, Garner shared a screenshot of the messages with the stranger she thought was Lumbly on Instagram.

She texted: "Carl -- this is Jen G. Here comes proof." This was followed up with a selfie from her despite the unidentified person replying immediately "wrong number." Garner explained in the caption that she had already pressed send on the selfie before seeing the reply.

"You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you're you? And get a 'wrong number' message just as it's gone out into the world? Well, it's humbling, isn't it," the caption read.

"#IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon," Garner added.

Lumbly and Garner both starred in the spy thriller for five seasons in the early 2000s. Her performance in "Alias" won Garner a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award along with 4 Primetime Emmy nominations.

For the 20th anniversary of the spy thriller last week, some of the cast and crew celebrated with a reunion. Garner posted a video to social media of old photos of her cast and them at the reunion. Michael Vartan, Merrin Dungey, Kevin Weisman, Gina Torres, Mia Maestro, and Victor Garber all made appearances in the video. Lumbly, best known for his role in "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," was not seen in the video.

The series creator J.J. Abrams also did not attend but Garner explained that the reunion was planned on a night he was busy.

On Instagram, the 49-year-old actress wrote in the caption of the reunion video: "Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question—When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out—reunion party is happening, pass it on!"

Garner also said she would use this anniversary as an excuse to join TikTok.

Tru Freak
4d ago

Reply
3
Jeffrey Chambers
3d ago

I don't know who would find this remotely interesting. This is one of the most mundane stories I've ever read on here.

Reply
4
