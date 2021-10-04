Bose QuietComfort 45 review: Some serious noise-canceling

Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 and new iPads back on September 14, but it's only just become available for preordering. The new watch, which hits store shelves on October 15 and starts at $399, boasts a larger screen (41mm and 45mm sizes, each 1mm larger than Series 6 models) and a more durable frame with IP6X dust resistance. It will also feature faster charging for those who want to use the Apple Watch for sleep tracking, so you can charge it while you're in the shower and know you have enough battery to make it through the day.

