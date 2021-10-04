Bose QuietComfort 45 review: Some serious noise-canceling
With its pedigree in active noise-canceling headphones, it's not surprising that Bose's new QuietComfort 45s ($330, £320, AU$500) are excellent. But for a lot of people, the question is just how good are they compared to Bose's slightly more expensive Noise Canceling Headphones 700 or Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4. For better or worse, the answer isn't clear-cut, especially with how prices for the Headphones 700 and WH-1000XM4 tend to fluctuate. But hopefully, this review will give a good sense of what the QuietComfort is all about and help you make a more informed buying decision.www.cnet.com
