Commodities Week Ahead: Oil Tracks OPEC Quotas; Gold Muted Ahead Of U.S. Jobs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePh.investing.com/analysis/commodities-week-ahead-oil-tracks-opec-quotas-gold-muted-ahead-of-us-jobs-93173. Commodities Week Ahead: Oil Tracks OPEC Quotas; Gold Muted Ahead Of U.S. Jobs. By Investing.com (Barani Krishnan/Investing.com) | 2 hours ago (Oct 04, 2021 16:12) Oil and gold are expected to see conflicting moves this week with crude markets likely to be soft until producers OPEC+ decide on new...

Week Ahead Preview: FOMC minutes; US CPI, retail sales; China CPI; Aussie, UK jobs

BOK POLICY (TUE) The Bank of Korea is to announce its latest policy decision on Tuesday where the central bank is expected to maintain the 7-Day Repo Rate at the current level of 0.75% according to 29 out of 31 economists surveyed. As a reminder, the BoK became the first major APAC central bank to hike rates post-pandemic during its last meeting in August where most board members agreed a rate hike was required to curb the build-up of financial imbalances, although the decision was not unanimous with board member Joo the dissenter who suggested that a hike was not a fundamental solution to tackle issues around household debt.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.05 to $79.35 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 44 cents to $82.39 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 4 cents to $2.37 a gallon. November heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.47 a gallon. November natural gas fell 11 cents to $5.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
MARKET WRAP: Weak NFP but taper still on track, WTI breaks above $80

Nonfarm Payrolls misses expectations, unlikely to alter taper plans. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Friday but failed to close above 7,100 with focus on the US labour market report. The US created just 194,000 nonfarm jobs in September, well below expectations of 500,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
U.S. Crude Sees 7th Weekly Gain, Crossing $80 on Hype/Demand Mix

Investing.com - U.S. crude posted a seventh straight weekly gain, its second such winning streak since December, and breached $80 a barrel on Friday for the first time since 2014 in a rally energized as much by hype as real demand. Crude prices had already been cresting daily highs the...
Dollar takes a pause ahead of U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies on Thursday, the day before U.S. labor market data that could provide clues to timing of the Federal Reserve's next move. Most major currency pairs clung to familiar ranges, with traders disinclined to place large...
U.S. Dollar Turns Mixed Ahead Of The Jobs Report

The dollar is narrowly mixed bid ahead of the jobs report. The Scandis lead advancing major currencies, while the yen and Australian dollar are the laggards. Among emerging market currencies, the Turkish lira and the Russian ruble are off the most (~0.45%), while the South African rand is the top performer (~0.45%). The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has turned positive after posting declines in the previous four sessions.
Gold Down, but Moves Small Ahead of Latest U.S. Jobs Report

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, but held steady as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the latest U.S. jobs report. Gold futures inched down 0.03% to $1,758.60 by 12:22 AM ET (4:22 AM GMT), down about 0.3% so far in the week. The dollar , which usually moves inversely to gold, inched up on Friday but remained below a one-year high.
Stocks head for weekly gain ahead of U.S. jobs data

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock markets slipped on Friday but held most of the previous session's gains as investors welcomed the U.S. Senate's temporary lifting of the debt ceiling and awaited crucial jobs data due later. The rally on Thursday has lifted global stock indexes into positive territory for the week,...
OPEC+ Raises November Oil Production Quota To 39.7 Million Bpd

The required crude oil production from OPEC and its non-OPEC allies led by Russia is 39.694 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, OPEC said after the OPEC+ group decided to stick to the plan to ease the collective cuts by 400,000 bpd next month. During a short and uneventful...
Oil holds near $76 ahead of OPEC+ meeting on supply policy

Oil flipped between gains and losses ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Monday to discuss production policy amid a rapidly tightening market. Futures in New York were little changed and remain near $76. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are unlikely to add more than their planned volume of 400,000 barrel a day of output in November, according to Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst and co-founder of consultant Energy Aspects. OPEC+’s modelling is showing demand will outstrip supply over the next two months.
Oil climbs on OPEC+, gold directionless

OPEC+ held fast to their 400,000 bpd per month production increase schedule at their meeting yesterday with various excuses, official and unofficial promulgated, including a Covid 4th wave, seasonal factors, natural gas distorting oil prices and giving “certainty” by not responding to short-term market inputs. Whichever and whatever you chose to accept, the net result sent Brent crude to 3-year highs.
Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

The sharp rise in wholesale gas prices is spilling over into the oil market, with looming demand for electricity generation and heating likely to further spur the sector this winter. The spike in demand and consumption could lead the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporters, which meets in Vienna on Monday,...
US jobs highlight the week ahead

In the week ahead, the US September employment report is the high-frequency data highlight. It is the last non-farm payroll report before the November 2-3 FOMC meeting, which, barring a significant downside surprise, will decide to begin the gradual reduction of the Federal Reserve's bond purchases. Although Fed Chair Powell has tried to distance policy from any single labor market metric in the past, he clearly identified the next non-farm payroll report as a key to the tapering decision at his press conference following the September meeting.
Oil settles near 3-year peak ahead of OPEC+ meet

On Friday, both US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and UK crude oil futures’ prices had gained over 1.0 per cent with Brent settling above $78 a barrel and posting a fourth straight weekly percentage gain, hovering at a spitting distance to a three-year-peak breached earlier this week, as investors’ optimism seemingly had spurred up over prospects that OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) member countries would pledge to a steady supply amid an improved economic landscape in many parts around the globe over their latest meet scheduled to take place as early as on Monday.
Crude Oil Rises in Oct Debut, Ahead of OPEC Meeting

(Updates with closing prices) Investing.com -- Oil prices rose ahead of next week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, despite growing views that top crude producers could sanction a larger than previously agreed increase in output. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled...
