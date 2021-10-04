Commodities Week Ahead: Oil Tracks OPEC Quotas; Gold Muted Ahead Of U.S. Jobs

BOK POLICY (TUE) The Bank of Korea is to announce its latest policy decision on Tuesday where the central bank is expected to maintain the 7-Day Repo Rate at the current level of 0.75% according to 29 out of 31 economists surveyed. As a reminder, the BoK became the first major APAC central bank to hike rates post-pandemic during its last meeting in August where most board members agreed a rate hike was required to curb the build-up of financial imbalances, although the decision was not unanimous with board member Joo the dissenter who suggested that a hike was not a fundamental solution to tackle issues around household debt.

