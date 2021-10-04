VIDEO: Police seek man who threw paint on newly unveiled George Floyd statue in Union Square

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police released surveillance video of a suspect after a public art installation honoring George Floyd in Unique Square was vandalized just two days after it was unveiled.

The 10-foot-tall bust of Floyd was covered in paint Sunday morning. The monument is part of the "SEEINJUSTUCE" installation, which also features busts of Breonna Taylor and late Congressman John Lewis.

On Monday, the NYPD released surveillance video showing a man riding a skateboard and carrying a paint can throwing gray paint on the statue around 10:15 a.m.

The man then fled on the skateboard, heading northbound on the west side of Union Square Park, police said.

Photo credit NYPD

Photo credit NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the vandalism.

The statue was previously vandalized with spray paint after it was unveiled in Brooklyn back in June.

Artist Chris Carnabuci is behind the project. He built the busts from precision-cut wood that was then coated in bronze paint.

"As a result of the death of George Floyd, there came a global awareness and understanding of the plague of injustice across the world," Carnabuci said, explaining the installation to Gothamist . "The exhibit represents this global understanding, and from understanding comes action, and from action comes change."