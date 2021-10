Boeing still unsure of Starliner issue; launch unlikely in 2021”:. If we really want to do science in space, can we please stop trying to send people up there? How many rovers, probes, space telescopes, etc., could we have launched with the money we have dumped into the Starliner? The International Space Station is an orbiting white elephant. Does any real science take place that justifies the cost? It is a corporate boondoggle. Sell it to Elon Musk for $1 if he promises to keep it available for research. If we try to send humans to Mars, and there is even a tiny glitch and they never return, we would surely cancel future flights with billions of dollars wasted.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO