CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sparta, TN

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plans to raze old-growth forest

By Anita Wadhwani
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JkwkR_0cGP9jeZ00

SPARTA, Tenn. — It’s a pretty bird, easily recognizable by dark stripes on rust colored feathers and a distinct two-syllable chirp that announces its name: “bob” (the high note) then “white” at a lower pitch — also known as the Northern Bobwhite, a species of quail.

The otherwise unassuming bird is now at the center of a fight over public lands in White County, Tenn., pitting the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency against an unlikely coalition of hikers, hunters, cavers, local business leaders and state lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

Internal TWRA documents leaked to a local hunter last month revealed plans to clearcut 2,000 acres of old-growth hardwood forest in the Bridgestone Firestone Centennial Wilderness Area to establish quail habitat and a research center focused on the birds, whose steeply declining populations have spurred national efforts to restore grasslands where the species thrive.

The land slated for deforestation, a late-1990’s gift to the state from the Bridgestone Corporation – then the Bridgestone/Firestone company — is part of stunning and centuries-old vistas visible along the path heading to Virgin Falls State Natural Area, where 7 waterfalls are connected by trails through tall canopies just north of Fall Creek Falls. For generations, the area has also drawn deer and turkey hunters to state owned land that offers hunting access at a fraction of the cost often associated with hunting on private property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RikSh_0cGP9jeZ00

Marvin Bullock, president of the Sparta-White County Chamber of Commerce, opposes deforestation efforts in the Bridgestone-Firestone Centennial Wilderness Area to create quail habitat. Photo: John Partipilo

“It’s going to scar the view-shed for most of the Bridgestone property,” said Marvin Bullock, president of the Sparta-White County Chamber of Commerce.

Bullock is an energetic booster who grew up in the area and takes pride in his track record at the chamber. The county has seen a tourist-driven economic turnaround in recent times – aided, in some respects, by the pandemic. Six years ago, when Bullock first started the job, there were 50 empty storefronts and office spaces in downtown Sparta.

“Now you’d be hard-pressed to find ten,” he said. “We have 400 remote workers and 80 Airbnbs. That’s a good indication of what an attraction Virgin Falls is. Right now we have some hardwoods that three of us together couldn’t reach around. It would take generations to grow them back. This is a really terrible idea that is not just aesthetically unattractive, it is economically unattractive.”

TWRA gets pushback

Since the map was leaked last month, hikers and hunters, and environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association, which is concerned about potential erosion damage to the Caney Fork River from clearcutting, have mobilized members across the state to weigh in. A bipartisan trio of lawmakers, Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville and Rep. John Ray Clemmons, also a Nashville Democrat, have pressed TWRA for answers. A community meeting organized by Sherrell is set for Monday evening in Sparta.

“You’re going to be walking through a burned-out wasteland if this happens,” said Campbell, who said she has been getting emails from constituents upset by the plans.

After weeks of pushback, TWRA has begun to respond publicly — a step it has not been required to take in its deforestation plans for public lands. The agency has no public notice requirements when it clears timber on the nearly 1.5 million acres is controls across the state, a sore point among those now learning of the plans in White County.

TWRA biologist Aubrey Deck told the Lookout last week that some of the pushback is a result of a misunderstanding.

The leaked map, Deck said Friday, is a “conceptual map for a larger project, not a planning map,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445w3W_0cGP9jeZ00

An internal Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency map shows plans to cut 2000 acres of hardwood trees in the Bridgestone Firestone Centennial Wilderness Area in White County

“The only plan right now is for 250-290 acres (of deforestation),” he said. “The exact acreage is still to be determined.”

But Deck made clear that agency officials have hopes for a wider deforestation effort.

TWRA has designated the Bridgestone Firestone property as a “Quail Focal Area” — a linchpin in a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to repopulate Northern Bobwhites in Tennessee. Quail habitat requires at minimum of 1,500 acres in each Quail Focal Area to sustain the species, the strategic plans says.

“We can’t commit to X number of acres, but we would love to expand existing fields by 1,000 acres,” Deck said.

A population in ‘dire straits’

Deck said plans to reestablish quail in Tennessee have been in the making for 20 years, Quail and other, non-game, species have been in the decline for the past 40-50 years, and TWRA cites estimates that 80% of the Northern Bobwhite population has disappeared recent decades. Quail are game birds, and part of TWRA’s long-term quail goals are geared toward readying public lands for sport hunting.

“The population is in such dire straits,” he said. “We are providing ecosystems in danger and restoring habitat. Quail is also a game bird, and that’s part of what we do at TWRA.”

Restoring the property to a quail-friendly and quail-hunting-friendly savanna  — a grassy plain with few trees – would benefit other species, too:  among them prairies warblers, field sparrows, blue grosbeak, and numerous endangered plants, according to TWRA. Grassland vegetation also provides food sources for deer antler growth and nesting opportunities for wild turkeys.

Deck said he didn’t expect the pushback on the plan.

“Anytime you’re cutting trees, there’s a whole host of folks that don’t agree,” he said. “The level of attention has been a surprise to me. We are in no danger of having a shortage of close-canopy forests.”

The property itself was a gift from Bridgestone, the first parcel in a series of three land donations totaling 16,000 acres in White County given to Tennessee by the tire manufacturing giant to manage as a wilderness since 1998. The gift came with strings attached: they are spelled out in the deed. Among them: “no cutting of timber or removal or destruction of trees shall be permitted.” That provision has limited exceptions, including to preserve and protect the property from damage caused by fire, insect infestation, disease or other forces of nature.

Bridgestone officials were alerted about discussion regarding the proposed cutting and immediately contacted the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, which serves as a third party caretaker overseeing the property and enforcing the covenants in the deed, said Sara Stanton, a company spokeswoman.

The company, which is otherwise uninvolved in management of the property, has asked the Tennessee Wildlife Federation “to confirm they were thoroughly reviewing TRWA’s proposal and fulfilling their obligation to uphold the covenants put in place at the time of the donation,” Stanton said. “As of today, we have not received a final determination from TWF, but understand a conclusion should be coming in a timely manner

Nate West, director of communications for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, said it was in talks with TWRA “to fully understand their current plan so we can do that alongside legal counsel.”

“Speaking broadly as a conservation nonprofit, we have supported throughout our 75-year history the science-based, proactive management of lands to maintain or restore diverse habitats and diverse wildlife,” West said in an email. “Regardless of the outcome of this proposed project, the fact is savannas are an endangered habitat in the Southeast that were once common and provided essential habitat to many species across Tennessee.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTdSi_0cGP9jeZ00

Donna O’Brien and Rocky Tallent set up camp on the first day of hunting season in the Bridgestone Firestone Centennial Wilderness Area. Photo by John Partipilo

“We’re not against quail; we’re against the location’

In late September, in the early hours of the opening Saturday of hunting season, Mike O’Neal steered his truck past trail entrances handing out fliers to hunters in camouflage and hikers sporting daypacks along the a single road that winds through the wilderness area. At points along the road, blue paint on trees marked planned cut lines.

O’Neal is a longtime hunter, among the first to get ahold of the leaked map, which was printed on the fliers he handed out from his vehicle. The fliers also urged people to contact TWRA and their state representatives to oppose any plans to clear timber in the forest.

“We’re not against the quail,” O’Neal said. “We’re against the location. They’re wanting to cut the same parts used by hunters. A lot of people who hunt out here, they can’t afford a hunting lease, and some of these guys aren’t as young as they used to be. They’d have to hike too far if this thing goes through.”

O’Neal said he was especially perplexed by the plans to clear-cut old growth forrest when the Bridgestone Firestone property also contains several thousand acres of non-native pine trees, a fast growing tree that can repopulate in a short period of time.

“It seems like this is a big experiment for TWRA to get the quail back,” he said. “But if it doesn’t work out, what have you lost? Thousands of acres of hardwoods you’ll never seen again in your lifetime.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txDAh_0cGP9jeZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7pBd_0cGP9jeZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSzTw_0cGP9jeZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0122lr_0cGP9jeZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzVBb_0cGP9jeZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307sYD_0cGP9jeZ00

The post Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency plans to raze old-growth forest appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tennessee Lookout

TWRA officials face pushback over plans to raze old-growth forests in White County

SPARTA, Tenn. — Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency faced considerable pushback Monday night at a public meeting in Sparta over plans to raze old growth forest in a popular hunting and recreation area located about about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville. A standing room-only crowd of more than 200 people filled the town’s […] The post TWRA officials face pushback over plans to raze old-growth forests in White County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: UAW official has no doubt Ford plant will be union facility

In the last two weeks, numerous news stories have speculated on whether the Ford electric truck plant targeted for the Memphis Regional Megasite will be a union shop. It’s a big deal in a right to work state with anti-union sentiment among the controlling Republican Party. Tennessee’s three automakers are split, with Nissan and Volkswagen […] The post Stockard on the Stump: UAW official has no doubt Ford plant will be union facility appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ECONOMY
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Sand Aquifer, Memphis’ source of drinking water, at center of growing number of disputes

The Memphis Sand Aquifer, the primary source of drinking water for Shelby County residents, is the subject of a growing number of disputes. Memphis City Councilmembers on Tuesday clashed with Tennessee Valley Authority representatives over plans to relocate coal ash to a local landfill over fears it could contaminate the aquifer. The Southern Environmental Law […] The post Memphis Sand Aquifer, Memphis’ source of drinking water, at center of growing number of disputes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Welcome to the Green New Deal, Tennessee

Lawmakers across the state are cheering the Blue Oval City plan for the Memphis Regional Megasite, a Ford-SK Innovation project to build electric trucks and batteries that will transform southwest Tennessee. But the $5.6 billion project, which will lead to 5,800 jobs, comes with some teeth grinding and eye rolling as well. In other words, […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Welcome to the Green New Deal, Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Sparta, TN
County
White County, TN
Sparta, TN
Lifestyle
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Tennessee Lookout

COVID-19 deaths of public school employees climb

Two long-time Clarksville teachers — both military veterans, men in their early 50’s who worked as social studies teachers in the same tight-knit middle school — died within a week of one after suffering complications from COVID-19, leaving students, employees and families “heartbroken from the loss of these amazing educators.” The men are among four […] The post COVID-19 deaths of public school employees climb appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis megasite to land $5.6B Ford plant

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that Ford Motor Co. has selected the Memphis Regional Megasite for one of the largest battery and vehicle manufacturing campuses in the nation, a $5.6 billion investment creating 5,800 jobs. “West Tennessee is primed to deliver the workforce and quality of life needed to create the next great American […] The post Memphis megasite to land $5.6B Ford plant appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee National Guard member dies of COVID in Texas

At least one Tennessee National Guard member has died “due to symptoms presumed to be related to COVID-19,” a Tennessee National Guard spokesman confirmed last week. A high-ranking legislator said he was unaware of the death and, also, unaware of any other state legislators who knew of the Guardsman’s death. “There’s not been a great […] The post Tennessee National Guard member dies of COVID in Texas appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Growth Forest#Wildlife Conservation#Virgin Forest#Forest Management#Twra#Late 1990#The Bridgestone Firestone#Bridgestone
Tennessee Lookout

COVID could creep into Blue Oval special session

With a legislative special session likely in two weeks to approve the state’s Blue Oval City deal, talk is circulating about COVID-19 issues sneaking into the debate. Gov. Bill Lee could call the General Assembly together Oct. 18-20 to approve a $500 million incentive package for the Ford-SK Innovation deal at the Memphis Regional Megasite, […] The post COVID could creep into Blue Oval special session appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee lawmaker says Virginia needs to do more to fix Bristol landfill’s malodorous emissions

Not satisfied with how Virginia officials are handling the complaints, a Tennessee state senator wants his state agencies to investigate a Bristol, Virginia, landfill linked to air pollution and foul odors plaguing residents on both sides of the border. “In addition to the landfill causing odor nuisance issues, I believe it presents a health and […] The post Tennessee lawmaker says Virginia needs to do more to fix Bristol landfill’s malodorous emissions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Governor discounts effect of constitutional carry law on Collierville Kroger shooting

A day after a disgruntled employee opened fire in a Collierville Kroger, killing one woman and injuring 14 others, Gov. Bill Lee said he believes there is no connection between the shooting and a constitutional carry law he signed this year. Lee called the incident a “terrible shooting” and tragedy, while expressing sorrow for victims […] The post Governor discounts effect of constitutional carry law on Collierville Kroger shooting appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Schwinn denies piloting materials in book adoption, but LIFT did

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn told lawmakers this week the state didn’t pilot any materials during the English Language Arts adoption two years ago, nor is it in the upcoming math adoption process. She made the statement just two weeks after state textbook commission members made it clear the 18-month book and material selection lies […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Schwinn denies piloting materials in book adoption, but LIFT did appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Council bridges regulatory gaps that have threatened water

The Memphis City Council approved an ordinance to bridge regulatory gaps that have left the city’s drinking water vulnerable and added protections for residents living near toxic materials.  On Tuesday, council members debated three ordinances created as a result of protests against a pipeline set to be built near a historic Black neighborhood.  In late […] The post Memphis Council bridges regulatory gaps that have threatened water appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICS
Tennessee Lookout

State saving monoclonal antibodies for the unvaccinated

Apparently reacting to cutbacks from the federal government, Tennessee is recommending monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 be used for the unvaccinated as the state ranks at the bottom nationally for vaccination rates. As reported Tuesday by The Tennessean, the Department of Health issued a statement saying, “Our recommendation to monoclonal antibody providers or individual facilities […] The post State saving monoclonal antibodies for the unvaccinated appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

At least 14 Tennessee public school employees lost to COVID since academic year began

At least 14 employees of Tennessee public schools have now died of COVID-19 since the academic year began, a toll that no single public or private agency tracks. The deaths, confirmed by the Tennessee Lookout, include a 42-year-old Metro Nashville Public Schools bus driver who “devoted himself to making sure every child on his bus […] The post At least 14 Tennessee public school employees lost to COVID since academic year began appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Tennessee joins fight against John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery is formally opposing passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, signing on to a letter with Republican AGs saying it would allow the feds to “usurp” states’ authority over elections. “If these provisions are enacted, rest assured that the undersigned will aggressively defend our citizens’ rights to participate […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Tennessee joins fight against John Lewis Voting Rights Act appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Opioid overdose deaths jump in 2020

Overdose deaths in Tennessee jumped nearly 50% in 2020 according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Health. Close to 80% of overdose deaths were caused by synthetic and prescription opioids. Tennesseans living with addiction point to two major factors in the spike in overdose deaths: support systems interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and […] The post Opioid overdose deaths jump in 2020 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
HEALTH
Tennessee Lookout

8 Tennessee public school employees dead from COVID in first month of school

Just before she went to bed on Tuesday, Tennessee Education Association president Beth Brown got word of yet another public school teacher who died this week as a result of COVID-19. Brown returned to what has now become a painful but familiar ritual since the pandemic first began. “One of the very last things I […] The post 8 Tennessee public school employees dead from COVID in first month of school appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

1K+
Followers
356
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy