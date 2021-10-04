CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a post office be a bank? New services test a progressive priority

By Phil McCausland
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service has quietly begun offering a handful of new or expanded financial services in four cities, a potential first step toward a return to postal banking, which advocates say could help rescue the agency's finances and assist millions of people who have limited or no access to the banking system.

