Can a post office be a bank? New services test a progressive priority

(CBS Detroit) — More than a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy the pandemic continues. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases slows the economy’s improvement. Some segments of the population have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO