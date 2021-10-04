CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

HRT to host pop-up events for feedback on Military Circle light rail, bus line to Naval Station Norfolk

By Kiahnna Patterson
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit wants to hear from residents in the community about two public transportation projects in the study phase before it moves forward with competing for state or federal funding.

The first project plans to extend the Tide light rail to Military Circle Mall. The City of Norfolk plans to redevelop the area and three different developers have submitted proposals, two of which include a large indoor arena. The Tide would extend from Newtown Road, stop at Sentara Leigh Hospital, and then go to Military Circle.

“Light rail serving the expanding Sentara Leigh Hospital campus and the redevelopment of Military Circle would give The Tide a solid anchor on its eastern end that supports access to jobs and economic development,” said Sam Sink, Director of Transit Development for HRT.

The second project plans to offer a new bus line to Naval Station Norfolk. This will connect the eastern end to the naval base, which employs 60,000 military personnel, contractors and civilians.

HRT will host three pop-up events this week:

  • Oct 4 | 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. | Wards Corner Station
  • Oct 5 | 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. | Military Circle transfer area
  • Oct 7 | 8:00 a.m. to noon | Newtown Road Station


You can also take a virtual meeting and take the survey online.

