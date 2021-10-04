One Identity Acquires OneLogin, Adding Market-Leading Access Management Solutions to the Industry’s Only Unified Identity Security Platform

Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements typically require financial institutions to rely on numerous third-party data providers for both onboarding and ongoing monitoring. Digitally-focused financial providers (neo-banks, fintech startups, global banks, and platform banks) face the decision to build systems in-house, a resource-intensive undertaking, or rely on third-party integrations that are available in order to be compliant. Alloy, a complete identity decisioning and monitoring platform, makes that decision easy with its infrastructure-as-a-service platform. Launched in 2015, the company streamlines the onboarding process aided with automation and supports the customer lifecycle with ongoing monitoring to flag potential fraud and minimize risk. Alloy integrates with 120+ sources to ensure that its customers are able to build a complete and accurate picture of their customers and their financial transactions. The company has 200+ clients and has tripled its revenue in the last year.

