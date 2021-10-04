One Identity Acquires OneLogin, Adding Market-Leading Access Management Solutions to the Industry’s Only Unified Identity Security Platform
Solutions address increasing flood of security incidents caused by mismanaged identities, helping organizations enhance their overall cybersecurity posture. The combined entity will serve more than 10,000 customers while actively managing 300M identities worldwide. One Identity will uniquely deliver market-leading solutions for PAM, IGA, and IAM, allowing organizations to take a...martechseries.com
Comments / 0