The acquisition of this embedded BI solution provider further empowers software teams to deliver compelling self-service analytics to their users. insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, announced today it has acquired Exago, a premier embedded BI solution providing leading companies with seamless integration for customer facing web applications. This acquisition further establishes Logi Analytics, a division of insightsoftware, and Exago’s common vision of simplifying the process for business professionals to access and manipulate their data, no matter their technical capabilities.

