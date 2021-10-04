CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auto Stock Roundup: ABG's $3.2B Deal, THO and KMX's Quarterly Results & More

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, auto biggies released U.S. auto sales data for the third quarter of 2021. Vehicle sales took a nasty hit amid aggravating chip crunch and low inventories. U.S. auto giant General Motors (. GM - Free Report) suffered the worst blow, with third-quarter sales slumping 33% year over year...

Is GM a 'Buy' After Setting Ambitious Growth Targets?

GM - Free Report) two-day investor event, which began on Oct 6, seems to have managed to woo investors. Shares of the U.S. auto giant rose 4.7% to close the session at $56.44 yesterday, as the firm laid out a detailed roadmap to become the frontrunner in the auto industry, both in terms of technology development and profitability. CEO Marry Barra made a bold claim indicating that General Motors is on track to become the U.S. market share leader in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Despite all the buzz, the company still currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Why is that so? Does the growth target seem a bit far-fetched? Or is it just the right time to take profits in the stock as General Motors may decline (on temporary headwinds like a global chip crunch and rising costs) before it sees an upside again? Before delving into all that, here’s what the company stated about future growth plans during the much-awaited Investor Day event.
4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

Wall Street's one-year price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. The past 19 months have been historic for Wall Street and investors. They've witnessed the quickest decline of at least 30% in history for the broad-based S&P 500, and reveled in the strongest bounce-back from a bear-market bottom of all time. Since hitting its trough in March 2020, the benchmark index doubled.
Cadillac Launching New Corporate Logo With Lyriq

There’s a new automotive trend afoot, one where industry giants alter their iconic corporate logos so they’ll play better in a digital environment. Shadows and color gradients designed to give an image depth don’t always pop on a cheap screen the way they might on the glossy piece of paper and have encouraged manufacturers to transmission to flat, monochromatic icons that look bad everywhere.
Zoom’s stock drop likely nixed Five9 deal, say analysts

(Reuters) – A slump in Zoom Video Communications Inc’s share price likely limited its ability to sweeten a nearly $15 billion all-stock offer for call center software firm Five9 and led to the deal’s collapse, Wall Street analysts said on Friday. Five9 shareholders on Thursday voted down the sale to...
Telecom Stock Roundup: Corning Boosts Fiber Production, Telefonica Inks Deal & More

Over the past five trading days, U.S. telecom stocks have witnessed a roller-coaster ride, punctuated by the uncertainty regarding the final passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill by the House and a transatlantic pledge to strengthen semiconductor supply chains to tackle chip shortage. Although Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled the bill for a vote today, it appears to be still stuck in a potential stalemate, as several progressive Democrats want the bill to be tied to the larger $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that is facing massive backlash from both Republicans and Democrats. Despite interventions by President Biden to broker a compromise with the dissident groups, the bill appears poised on a tender balance to pass through the House. The infusion of federal funds to improve broadband infrastructure for greater access and deeper penetration in the underserved domestic markets could have worked wonders for the beleaguered industry and helped to bridge the digital divide. However, the uncertainty over the much sought-after infrastructure bill that focuses on affordability and low-cost service option has hard hit the industry.
Stocks Fall, S&P Barely on Track for Quarterly Gain

U.S. stocks slid Thursday, on pace to end the volatile month of September with another day of losses. All three major indexes started the day higher but wobbled and then fell as the session continued. The S&P 500 recently lost 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 440 points, or 1.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.
Why the Market Reacted Negatively to AeroVironment's Quarterly Results

On Sept. 8, defense contractor AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) reported financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022. One might have expected the market to be pleased with the company's performance during the quarter, considering it beat financial expectations. However, following the quarterly report, the stock dropped sharply. In this...
Play These ETFs as Lithium Prices Soar

Lithium is proving to be a great beneficiary of the boom in the battery market. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT has gained 96% past year. The rally seems to be showing no signs of slowing down as surging demand has caused a crunch of the key battery material.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

WBA - Free Report) is expected to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended August 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Time to Buy Back into the COVID Stocks

The stock market has experienced some wild rides since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw a crash in 2020 and a subsequent rally that currently puts us just 3% away from all-time highs in the indices. It has been a year and a half since COVID came to America and there are big questions surrounding what stocks will outperform into the end of the year.
Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Intel & HSBC

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (. WMT. ), Intel Corporation (. INTC. ), and HSBC Holdings plc (. HSBC. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the...
4 Industrial Services Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry

ASHTY - Free Report) , KION GROUP AG (. KIGRY - Free Report) , SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (. SCSC - Free Report) have been making efforts to tap the scenario. The Zacks Industrial Services industry comprises companies that provide industrial equipment products and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) services. It includes activities such as routine maintenance work, emergency maintenance and spare parts inventory control, which keep a facility and its equipment in good operating condition. The industry's products (power tools, hand tools, cutting fluids, lubricants, Personal Protective Equipment and consumables) are utilized in production and plant maintenance but are not directly related to customers’ core products or services. The industry participants serve a wide array of customers ranging from commercial, government, healthcare to manufacturing. By offering inventory management, process and procurement solutions, these companies reduce MRO supply chain costs and improve customers' plant floor productivity.
2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

Artificial intelligence will create $30 trillion in value by 2037. CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in endpoint security. Riskified helps merchants prevent fraud and boost acceptance at checkout. Whether you realize it or not, you probably interact with artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis. This includes search engines,...
