CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Retailers Build Brand Loyalty by Leveraging Customer Data to Tailor Experiences

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoice of the customer data to offer retailers deep insights into customer behavior and preferences, finds Frost & Sullivan. With the world pivoting to digital, the retail industry has had to completely reimagine the way it engages with customers. The new way of doing business has caused large-scale disruptions in the role of digital media, customer behavior, payment methods, and data management. Retailers must leverage the wealth of customer-generated data to keep pace with the constantly changing customer requirements and remain a step ahead of the demand curve. Forward-looking retailers are already establishing a complete ecosystem to collect, process, and transform data into actionable insights. Frost & Sullivan’s latest white paper, Elevating the Customer Journey in the Retail Industry, explores how voice of the customer analytics can help retailers enhance digital experiences for customers.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Forsta Enhances Data Visualisation and Reporting Capabilities on Its SaaS Platform To Further Support the Market Research and CX Insights Industries

New features unveiled to better integrate Dapresy tools with PowerPoint. Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced updates to Dapresy, its award-winning data visualisation SaaS platform for the market research and customer experience (CX) insights industries. The global technology company has added new features to enhance Dapresy’s reporting capabilities across its StoryCreator and StoryTeller tools, which enable data storytellers to build compelling, impactful PowerPoint presentations in record time.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Kensium Adds Unilog eCommerce Practice

A Top-10 Acumatica VAR expands eCommerce offerings to better serve B2B customers. Unilog, the leading publisher of B2B eCommerce solutions designed to meet the unique needs of wholesale distribution and manufacturers, announced today that Kensium, a leading Acumatica VAR, has officially joined Unilog’s Reseller Program as a Gold tier partner.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Teads Announces Strategic Data Partnership With Acxiom

Teads, the global media platform, announced the launch of a new global partnership with Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences. The new partnership will provide comprehensive, addressable solutions while putting privacy first. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Phil Gray,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Landmark Credit Union and Clinc Launch Conversational AI Chatbot Clinc’s Artificial Intelligence technology to enable Web & Mobile customer support

Clinc, the leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for Banking, today announced that Landmark Credit Union launched Clinc’s Virtual Banking Agent. The new voice and text-enabled chatbot enhances the experience for Landmark’s 370,000+ members seeking convenient, 24/7 access to information and support resources via the credit union’s website. Landmark is the first credit union in Wisconsin to offer Clinc’s innovative technology to its members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#Customer Loyalty#Customer Experience#Customer Engagement#Frost Sullivan#Martech#Happyornot
martechseries.com

Ajay Bam Helps Brands/Retailers Grow by Leveraging Fan Video Content with Vyrill

Ajay Bam, Co-founder and CEO at Vyrill, was interviewed on Mission Matters Innovation Podcast by Adam Torres. Entrepreneur Ajay Bam says his company, Vyrill, helps brands and retailers increase revenue and find new customers by leveraging authentic fan video content like reviews, unboxing videos, how-to videos, and more. A product management professional and self-described innovator with 15+ years of experience in startups, web/mobile marketing, payments and e-commerce, Bam talks with us about the Vyrill story.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Sitecore Named a Leader in Marketplace Development Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Sitecore OrderCloud Receives Differentiated Scores in Architecture, Roadmap, and Pricing & Fee Schedule Criteria. Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report by Forrester, a leading global market research company. The Forrester...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Zendesk Study Finds Customer Experience Maturity Leads to Business Resilience, Revenue Growth and Agent Retention

According to new research released today by Zendesk, Inc. in partnership with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), companies that have continued to invest in their customer experience (CX) over the past year are 10 times more likely to have maximized their resiliency during the pandemic and three times more likely to have grown their customer base year over year.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Adobe Completes Acquisition of Frame.io

Adobe today announced the completion of its acquisition of Frame.io, a leading cloud-based video collaboration platform. The combination of Adobe’s leading video editing offerings—including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects—with Frame.io’s cloud-based review and approval functionality will radically accelerate the creative process and deliver an end-to-end video platform.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

insightsoftware acquires Exago, Bolstering Market Leadership in Embedded Analytics

The acquisition of this embedded BI solution provider further empowers software teams to deliver compelling self-service analytics to their users. insightsoftware, a global provider of enterprise software solutions for the Office of the CFO, announced today it has acquired Exago, a premier embedded BI solution providing leading companies with seamless integration for customer facing web applications. This acquisition further establishes Logi Analytics, a division of insightsoftware, and Exago’s common vision of simplifying the process for business professionals to access and manipulate their data, no matter their technical capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Affinity Solutions and Flybits Partner to Provide Mobile Contextualized Card-linked Offers

Affinity Solutions, a prominent data-led consumer intelligence company, and Flybits, the most advanced contextual engagement platform for the financial industry, have launched My Offers, an innovative solution designed to enable financial institutions to deliver high-value, card-linked offers with contextual, personalized mobile app experiences. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Phil...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Firstsource Partners With UiPath to Strengthen Its Impact Sourcing Initiative

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a global business process solutions provider and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, announced that it has extended its partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to advance its impact sourcing mission. This strategic partnership, which aims to provide career opportunities to the economically disadvantaged by training them in the latest digital technologies and developing an automation mindset, was also highlighted by Firstsource’s Chief Digital Officer Sundara Sukavanam at UiPath marquee customer and partner event, Forward IV, the world’s most immersive gathering of automation experts.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Driving B2B Marketing with Better Direct Mail Initiatives!

Most of us know what direct mail is. But let us have a clear outline before we move ahead. Direct mail consists of sales and marketing activities through direct mail campaigns of entitled goods and services by organizations, in short – creating and managing promotional activities by physical mail. The mode and content of the mail can be customized according to the target audience. Direct mail campaigns cater to goods and service sold between entities or sold directly to end customers.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Adweek Spotlight sponsored by Treasure Data: The Digital Shift: Exploring the Transformative Power of Customer Data

Where: Online; This three-day event thought leadership event is virtual. See full agenda here. What: Gone are the days of simply having an online presence on multiple channels — the channels now also need to be efficiently integrated. With the growing ubiquity of mobile devices and the evolution of social platforms, brand marketers must understand data in real-time and find their optimal omnichannel offering as consumers demand more choice and flexibility. Organizations as a whole also need to shift their view on customer data to get more value out of what they have.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

JW Player Secures New US Patent for Real-Time Ad Viewability Technology

The patent protects JW Player’s advantage as the only video platform on the open web to provide advertisers with real-time information on whether ads will be viewable on the page. JW Player, the leading video software and data insights platform, today announced the company has been awarded patent number US11,102,546...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Vibes Announces Integration of Its Best-of-Breed Mobile Messaging Platform with Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder

Vibes’ integration increases engagement and conversion by optimizing the creation of automated, 1-to-1 omnichannel customer journeys for brands using SMS in Journey Builder. Vibes, the technology leader powering the direct-to-consumer mobile engagement revolution, today announced an integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s (SFMC) Journey Builder, an SFMC product that manages the customer lifecycle.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

NICE Introduces the Next Leap in CX, Creating Frictionless Experiences Beyond the Contact Center with Customer Experience Interactions (CXi)

With a comprehensive set of digital and CCaaS assets, NICE CXone creates frictionless, end-to-end experiences from the digital doorstep across the entire customer journey. NICE today announced the next leap in customer experience (CX) with the introduction of Customer Experience Interactions (CXi), a new framework delivered through a unified suite of applications on the CXone platform. CXi empowers organizations to intelligently meet their customers wherever their journey begins, enables resolution through AI and data driven self-service and prepares agents to successfully resolve any customer needs event.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fiverr Expands Online Education Offering With Acquisition of CreativeLive

Acquisition highlights importance of access to new skills in a dynamic work environment. Fiverr, the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing and more. Instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders and legendary entrepreneurs.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Hyundai and Amazon Evolve the Digital Retail Experience

– Consumers Can Now See Real-Time Dealer Inventory on Hyundai’s Showroom on Amazon. Hyundai and Amazon Ads are again enhancing the car shopping experience with brand new features launching today on Hyundai’s Evolve showroom on Amazon. The expansion of the digital showroom allows shoppers to discover available vehicles at participating dealers and begin the vehicle selection process directly on Amazon. Customers can configure and estimate the price of their desired Hyundai vehicle, locate real-time inventory and contact dealers to complete the sale.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

CCC Launches Semantic Search Capability Within RightFind Navigate Through Partnership With SciBite

RightFind Navigate with Semantic Search Delivers Relevant Scientific Concepts Quickly Across Diverse Data Sources, Supports Competitive Intelligence, and Accelerates Discovery. CCC Also Announces RightFind Enterprise Enhancements to Personal and Shared Libraries and Supplemental Materials Auto Delivery. CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces the availability...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Circa’s New Product Helps Companies Track DEI Metrics

Circa is pleased to announce the launch of a new product, DEI Strategy, Analytics, and Engagement, powered by OurOffice. The SaaS-based solution is a cost-effective and efficient way to enhance workplace culture with a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) plan, powerful analytics, and a safe environment for employee voices. DEI Strategy, Analytics, and Engagement focuses on transforming workplace culture while driving business results through its all-in-one DEI turnkey solution.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy