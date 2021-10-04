Retailers Build Brand Loyalty by Leveraging Customer Data to Tailor Experiences

Voice of the customer data to offer retailers deep insights into customer behavior and preferences, finds Frost & Sullivan. With the world pivoting to digital, the retail industry has had to completely reimagine the way it engages with customers. The new way of doing business has caused large-scale disruptions in the role of digital media, customer behavior, payment methods, and data management. Retailers must leverage the wealth of customer-generated data to keep pace with the constantly changing customer requirements and remain a step ahead of the demand curve. Forward-looking retailers are already establishing a complete ecosystem to collect, process, and transform data into actionable insights. Frost & Sullivan’s latest white paper, Elevating the Customer Journey in the Retail Industry, explores how voice of the customer analytics can help retailers enhance digital experiences for customers.