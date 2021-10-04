Flame-Spitting Dragon Head Heats Up Halloween

Fairy lights and whimsical elements add elegance to the Navarre home. Photo courtesy of Sarah Navarre. For many of us, throwing up a few spider webs and displaying jack-o-lanterns is the extent of our Halloween decor. But for a few of your local Herriman neighbors, the Halloween season transforms their home into a spine-tingling, scream-inducing, ghoulish experience for friends and neighbors to enjoy during the month of October. Mike and Jami Ramirez, who live on 13886 S Mary Loraine Circle in Herriman, may trigger your arachnophobia (fear of spiders) and coulrophobia (fear of clowns), as their home displays a giant spider and creepy clowns in addition to a graveyard, gruesome scenes of dismembered limbs, and spooky lighting. Jami said, “We set up the yard in a walk-through style so it is more of an experience. The most amazing part about it is interacting with people who come to view the display. It’s been such a neat experience to meet people from all over the valley.” Saxon Neibaur’s graveyard scene with 12-foot skeletons with glowing eyes and animatronics will be even larger than last year’s display. Although Neibaur expects it will take about 10 - 12 hours to set up, he said, “We are relatively new to this neighborhood and we have been doing a Halloween display for about 3 or so years. We plan to grow it every year.” The Neibaur home is on New Maple Dr. in Herriman.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO