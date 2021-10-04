CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa Responds To Rumors That Husband Mark Consuelos Wears Eyeliner

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos recently hosted Kelly’s show Live with Kelly and Ryan. During the show, they opened up about rumors that have been going around for years. Many fans have accused Mark of wearing eyeliner! Turns out, he just has very thick eyelashes so it looks like he’s wearing makeup.

Kelly said, “His eyelashes are so thick at the bottom. And thank god, all of the children inherited your eyelashes. It’s a common thing in his life where people think he’s wearing eyeliner. .. Mark’s been trying to wipe it off for years.”

Mark Consuelos is accused of wearing eyeliner and his wife Kelly Ripa weighs in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsIPa_0cGP7KZG00
ALL MY CHILDREN, center, from left: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 1996, 1970-2011. ph: Robert Milazzo/© American Broadcasting Company /Courtesy Everett Collection

Kelly did say the one good thing about Mark’s eyelashes is that all of their kids inherited them! Even the show’s executive producer Michael Gelman joked with Mark and asked if he had makeup on his eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDLg2_0cGP7KZG00
BROAD CITY, Mark Consuelos, ‘Bitcoin & The Missing Girl’, (Season 5, ep. 503, aired Feb. 7, 2019). photo: ©Comedy Central / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Michael said, “I thought there was some eyeliner, but I didn’t see [the makeup artist] putting it on. I was like, ‘Whoa!'” It has been a common problem apparently. Back when Mark and Kelly starred on All My Children, they would have to redo a scene because his eyes looked so dark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360re7_0cGP7KZG00
RIVERDALE, Mark Consuelos, ‘Chapter Fourteen: A Kiss Before Dying’, (Season 2, ep. 201, aired Oct. 11, 2017). photo: Bettina Strauss / ©The CW / courtesy Everett Collection

The couple actually met on the set of the soap opera and got married just a year later. Their characters also got married on the show. In conclusion, watch the segment where Kelly and Mark discuss his “eyeliner” below:

