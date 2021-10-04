CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles wants to live in 'flat above the shop' when he's king

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles will essentially live in a “flat above the shop” in Buckingham Palace when he becomes king. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales is known to advocate for a slimmed-down monarchy and he's reportedly been involved in a number of meetings to discuss what will happen to the royal residences when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passes away and he takes the throne and the direct line of accession is reduced to himself and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his son Prince William and his family.

Comments / 9

Delynn Hoover
4d ago

one minute prince Charles is going to be king next second prince William wow i dont think they know who is going to be king .

Reply(1)
5
Joe Devlin
4d ago

"ADVOCATE TO SLIM DOWN" They are running out of money. They don't have a choice you mean. Harry is on tour for a reason alright.

Reply
3
