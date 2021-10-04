Teitler for school board

Kenny Teitler is a great candidate for the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education. Kenny was my colleague and mentor when I first joined the Roaring Fork School District as an elementary teacher in the bilingual program at Basalt Elementary over 20 years ago. Since then, we have both worked in Basalt and Carbondale schools, and I have always counted on Kenny for sound advice on curriculum and instructional decisions that meet the needs of all students, from the high-achieving students to the ones who need more support. As a good listener and empathetic person, he has always led the way in building a culture that supports school and family collaboration. His bilingual skills are an asset in building bridges between diverse cultures. Another strength is his ability to seek out the best information to make decisions, from numeric data to interviews with stakeholders.