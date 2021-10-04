Dense Fog Advisory issued for Catahoula, Madison, Tensas by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-04 05:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Catahoula; Madison; Tensas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and south Mississippi and northeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0