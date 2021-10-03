Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of groping her breasts while shooting 'Blurred Lines'
Emily Ratajkowski says Robin Thicke groped her bare breasts while shooting the music video for his controversial 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.”. In an excerpt from the supermodel’s upcoming book “My Body” (out Nov. 9), Ratajkowski, 30, alleges that the incident occurred when Thicke, 44, returned to the set “a little drunk.” The passage was reported Saturday by The Sunday Times of London. USA TODAY can confirm that the allegations appear in Ratajkowski’s book.www.the-dispatch.com
