The Best Hotels to Book Near the Laserdome, Pennsylvania

Lights, music, action: get ready for a fun-filled trip to the Laserdome in Manheim, Pennsylvania. These are the best hotels nearby, all bookable with Culture Trip. Suit up and tag your besties in a game of black light Laser Tag, use your ninja moves in the Laser Maze, hold on tight in the virtual Racing Zone or relive old timey fun in Pinball Alley. There are dozens of games to try in seven fun zones – an all-inclusive Legend Pass gives you all-day fun and unlimited plays. Refuel with a pizza and soft drink at the snack bar before heading back for more excitement.