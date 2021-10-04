CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia's PM sworn in for second term as war spreads

 5 days ago

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been sworn in for a second five-year term running a country in the grip of a nearly year-long war. Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections earlier this year in a vote criticized and at times boycotted by opposition parties but described by some outside electoral observers as better run than those in the past.

