Changing of the Guards: Previewing the 2021–22 Knicks Backcourt

If the Knicks are going to exceed expectations this season, it’s going to be off the strength of good wing play. Hope springs eternal at the start of the 2021–22 season. Teams on that playoff/play-in borderline are expressing hope in making the postseason, while more solidified playoff teams are hoping recent player acquisitions and/or player development could take them to the next level. For the New York Knicks, the hope is that the team could go from a surprising fourth seed to a team that could take that next step and win a playoff series while also attracting a star player along the way.

