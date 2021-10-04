CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Changing of the Guards: Previewing the 2021–22 Knicks Backcourt

By Sam DiGiovanni
theknickswall
theknickswall
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The talent is abundant in the Knicks’ guard rotation from the starters all the way down to their deeper bench players. The New York Knicks’ collection of guards is very promising. It’s no longer a dream or a stretch or a lie we have to tell ourselves to stay sane—it’s the truth. The Knicks’ guard room is filled with intriguing, talented options that can both surround the team’s stellar forwards and lead the team in spurts.

theknickswall.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Derrick Rose ends Knicks’ point-guard battle before it even began

The Knicks’ starting point guard battle is over before it even started. Derrick Rose anointed newcomer Kemba Walker as the Knicks’ starting point guard during Monday’s media day. On Friday, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said nothing was “etched in stone,” but Rose has already conceded. The Knicks’ first formal practice...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Derrick Rose Says Kemba Walker Will Be The Knicks' Starting Point Guard: "He's Starting... I'm Not Worried About Minutes Or Playing Time."

The New York Knicks have decided to build on their playoff appearance this season, adding some solid and experienced veterans to the team in order to improve. One of those players is former All-Star Kemba Walker, who averaged just over 19 PPG last season. He will certainly help with some of the Knicks' offensive struggles which were exposed in the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Best Point Guards Since 2010: Stephen Curry Changed The Game

Since the early 2010s, the point guard position has been a flux of talent. Once we made it midway through the decade, the position was fairly wrapped up by the greatest offensive point guard we have ever seen. Outside of one triple-double season, which was historic in Russell Westbrook’s own right, Curry has been one of the most dominant players at the position we have ever seen.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Dwayne Bacon
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
chatsports.com

Knicks’ Derrick Rose details who will be the starting point guard to open the season

The New York Knicks have decided who their starting point guard will be, according to Derrick Rose, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million extension this off-season. Rose indicated that newly acquired point guard Kemba Walker would be the starter to open the year, but the veteran will do whatever it takes to contribute and help the team win games.
NBA
wmleader.com

Kemba Walker is the Knicks’ starting point guard

The Knicks’ point-guard battle is off before it even started. Derrick Rose anointed newcomer Kemba Walker as the Knicks’ starting point guard during Monday’s Media Day. On Friday, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said nothing was “etched in stone” but Rose has already conceded. The Knicks’ first formal practice is Tuesday.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks 2021-22 player preview: Mitchell Robinson

In 2004, Chicago Bulls center Tyson Chandler had the worst season of his career. The lanky seven footer from So Cal was the second pick in the 2001 Draft, traded to Chicago from the Clippers for Elton Brand, and paired with fellow high school lottery pick Eddie Curry to form a Twin Towers lineup the Bulls thought could rival David Robinson and Tim Duncan in San Antonio, but after year three, it appeared the experiment had gone off the rails.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks relying on two point guards with history of knee issues

The Knicks‘ fortunes will depend largely on a pair of veteran point guards with a history of knee issues, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. The team addressed the position over the offseason by re-signing Derrick Rose and adding Kemba Walker after his buyout with the Thunder. Rose...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#The New York Knicks#Backcourts#Cleaning The Glass
chatsports.com

Knicks 2021-22 Season Preview: Wing stop

RJ Barrett is one of the centerpieces of the franchise. The New York Knicks have big plans for the former No. 3 overall pick. Barrett is the team’s top wing, but he will be playing alongside another talented swingman — Evan Fournier. The Knicks signed Fournier in the offseason to...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Point Guards, Perry, L. Rose, Selden

The Knicks‘ fortunes will depend largely on a pair of veteran point guards with a history of knee issues, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. The team addressed the position over the offseason by re-signing Derrick Rose and adding Kemba Walker after his buyout with the Thunder. Rose...
NBA
Newsday

Knicks waive guard Luca Vildoza

The Knicks announced Sunday they have waived Argentine guard Luca Vildoza. The team had signed him to a four-year, $13.6 million deal in May, but the contract was completely non-guaranteed unless he made the roster out of training camp. Vildoza played for Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics. He appeared in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
chatsports.com

Rookie guard Miles McBride could fill job opening for Knicks' defensive stopper

With Frank Ntilikina's departure to Dallas as a free agent the debate over the worth of the former lottery pick is over for the Knicks. Four seasons under four coaches and three team presidents — including Phil Jackson, who drafted him to run a system that was discarded just days after the draft — left him with a legacy of just 55 starts and mostly disappointment.
NBA
Indy Cornrows

Pacers vs. Knicks: Preseason preview and game thread

The Pacers first dress rehearsal for the upcoming regular season will be on the road will be under the bright lights at MSG when they face the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. If all goes according to plan once the season starts, these two teams will be battling for...
NBA
chatsports.com

Why the Knicks should be ecstatic about their new point guard core

The New York Knicks waived guard Luce Vildoza over the weekend, making the decision after spending the last few weeks with a foot injury making him unavailable to practice. Vildoza missing Summer League games and training camp, unfortunately, forced the Knicks to make a decision with the Argentinian native. Despite high hopes and expectations, he would develop into a quality NBA player, Luca will have to find an opportunity elsewhere as the Knicks will roll with a few younger options as the reserves.
NBA
theknickswall

The Knicks’ Wing Class Is Solid, With Room for Improvement

If the Knicks are going to exceed expectations this season, it’s going to be off the strength of good wing play. Hope springs eternal at the start of the 2021–22 season. Teams on that playoff/play-in borderline are expressing hope in making the postseason, while more solidified playoff teams are hoping recent player acquisitions and/or player development could take them to the next level. For the New York Knicks, the hope is that the team could go from a surprising fourth seed to a team that could take that next step and win a playoff series while also attracting a star player along the way.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Derrick Rose, Alec Burks’ ‘great value’ backcourt backup gets Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau excited

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is hyped about the backcourt trio of Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley. Heading into the new NBA season, the Knicks will be looking to bounce back and make it to the post-season once again. Derrick Rose and Alec Burks will intensify the backcourt but coach Tom […] The post Derrick Rose, Alec Burks’ ‘great value’ backcourt backup gets Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley is quietly developing essential point guard traits

The New York Knicks are depending on veteran point guards Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker to hold them over for the 2021–22 season, but their long-term plans include Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley. McBride will likely spend the majority of his rookie season on the bench developing his skills, but...
NBA
The Associated Press

Strong debuts for new backcourts in New York and Chicago

Lonzo Ball looks good in Chicago. Kemba Walker has always looked good at Madison Square Garden. One game into their preseasons, the Bulls and New York Knicks have to like what they see from their new backcourts. Ball made a 3-pointer for Chicago’s first basket and the Bulls kept rolling...
NBA
theknickswall

theknickswall

New York City, NY
106
Followers
799
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

 https://www.theknickswall.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy