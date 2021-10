SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — UC San Francisco researcher David Julius was awarded a share of the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his groundbreaking work into the neuroscience of pain. Julius was sharing the award with Ardem Patapoutian, a medical researcher at Scripps Research in La Jolla. The two scientists won the Prize for identifying receptors in the skin that respond to heat and pressure. Their work is focused on the field of somatosensation, which explores the ability of specialized organs such as eyes, ears and skin to see, hear and feel. “This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,”...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO