How will Beijing handle an Evergrande default? A troubled airline group may hold clues

By Eamon Barrett
Fortune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) suspended trading of shares in two units of the highly leveraged property developer Evergrande on Monday, a day after the group—which has teetered on the edge of collapse for weeks—reportedly missed repayment of a $260 million note.

fortune.com

US News and World Report

China Evergrande's Offshore Bond Default Imminent; Bondholders' Advisor Says

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group is expected to default on its offshore bond payment obligations imminently, investment bank Moelis & Co, which has been selected as an advisor by a group of the cash-strapped developer's bondholders said on Friday. Evergrande, which is facing one of the country's largest...
Jeff Bezos
kitco.com

Evergrande creditors fear imminent default as advisers call for clarity

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) offshore bondholders are concerned that it is close to defaulting on debt payment obligations and are demanding more information and transparency from the cash-strapped property developer, their advisers said. Evergrande, which could trigger one of China's largest defaults as it wrestles...
Reuters

Chinese delivery giant Meituan handed $527 mln antitrust fine

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's antitrust regulator has fined food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) 3.4 billion yuan ($527.4 million) for abusing its dominant market position, the watchdog said on Friday, the latest penalty in Beijing's clampdown on online platforms. The fine equates to 3% of the company's domestic sales...
Telegraph

China is threatening the island of Taiwan with nuclear bombers - how worried should we be?

A sudden surge of Chinese sorties into Taiwan’s air defence zone has raised alarm about whether the drums of war are beating louder across the Taiwan Strait. A record-breaking 56 Chinese warplanes flew close to the island’s airspace on Monday, following 93 similar flights over the weekend. The latest mission included 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers in the vicinity of the uninhabited Pratas islands claimed by both Taiwan and China.
Beijing, CN
Singapore
China
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Unrest might erupt in China as govt tightens restrictions on migration

Ottawa [China], October 5 (ANI): The social unrest might erupt among rural millions in China due to tough rules set in place by the Chinese government to make it nearly impossible for rural migrants to acquire permits to shift to megacities, a Canada-based think tank said citing a report. In...
Fortune

Stocks sell-off goes global as bond yields climb—Bitcoin grinds higher

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. That didn't last long. The markets are once again gripped in a risk-off murk. From Hong Kong to Frankfurt, stocks are tumbling, and U.S. futures are in retreat. What's...
Reuters

China trade threats could backfire

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden faces bad tradeoffs in a tiff with China. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday that Beijing is falling short on a pact to acquire $200 billion worth of American goods, agreed to under former President Donald Trump. read more Penalties could include additional tariffs on Chinese imports, but that hurts Americans.
