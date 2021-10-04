Original ‘Law & Order’ returning to NBC for Season 21

Just as NBC revived Law & Order, another one of the network's legal dramas is making moves towards a return. However, it will be on ABC instead of the "Peacock Network." Per The Hollywood Reporter, a revival of L.A. Law is entering the pilot phase at the Disney-owned channel. This update means ABC is committed to producing a test episode of the reboot with hopes it will be good enough to proceed with a full season. Currently, only Blair Underwood, who played Jonathan Rollins, is attached to return. However, others from the original L.A. Law are expected to come aboard in time.

