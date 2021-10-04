CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original ‘Law & Order’ returning to NBC for Season 21

Cover picture for the articleThe original ‘Law & Order’ series is being revived by NBC, returning to the network for Season 21. Law & Order first launched in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons on NBC before it was canceled in 2010. The franchise, from Dick Wolf, spawned spinoffs including the long-running Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the newer Law & Order: Organized Crime. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine,” Wolf in a statement. Season 21 will continue where the original series left off as it follows police and district attorneys.

