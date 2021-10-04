CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' tops North American box office with $90.1M in its opening weekend

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures’ Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, was the No. 1 movie in North America; earning $90.1 million it its debut weekend and making it the best film opening since the pandemic. Before Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the top pandemic openings had been the Walt Disney’s “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Fast and Furious” sequel “F9” ($70 million).

