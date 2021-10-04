Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics 10/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics star Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced that news on Friday evening, noting that Brown is asymptomatic and is currently quaranting. Last year, fellow young Celtics star Jayson Tatum contracted COVID, forcing him to miss multiple weeks of the season and causing respiratory issues for him for the remainder of the year. Brown, 24, is entering his sixth NBA season. The third overall pick in 2016, Brown was an All-Star for the first time last season. Brown was asked about his vaccination status at Celtics media day two weeks ago, but declined to give an answer. “I...

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO