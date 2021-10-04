CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics 10/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

The Orlando Magic will go against the Boston Celtics in NBA preseason action in TD Garden, Boston, MA, on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM (EDT). The Magic landed Suggs when the Toronto Raptors went on him with the fourth overall choice in the 2021 NBA draft. From the outset, the Gonzaga product appears to be a quality two-way starter who might be an All-Star soon. Wagner is another lottery choice who offers flexibility and ball-handling to a frontcourt-heavy bunch.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kris Dunn
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Al Horford
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jonathan Isaac
CBS Boston

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Tests Positive For COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics star Jaylen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced that news on Friday evening, noting that Brown is asymptomatic and is currently quaranting. Last year, fellow young Celtics star Jayson Tatum contracted COVID, forcing him to miss multiple weeks of the season and causing respiratory issues for him for the remainder of the year. Brown, 24, is entering his sixth NBA season. The third overall pick in 2016, Brown was an All-Star for the first time last season. Brown was asked about his vaccination status at Celtics media day two weeks ago, but declined to give an answer. “I...
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orlando Magic#The Boston Celtics#The Toronto Raptors#Gonzaga
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal's All-Time Starting 5 vs. Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting 5: Who Wins This Generational Duel?

Shaquille O’Neal is widely regarded as the most dominant big man in NBA history outside of Wilt Chamberlain. While Shaq did not have Wilt’s incredible length or speed, O’Neal was just a powerhouse with one of the most horrifying mentalities we have ever seen. Shaq knew he was bigger and more skilled than any center in the game, and focused on being dominant. 4 rings, 3 Finals MVPs, and countless historical moments are the result of that.
NBA
HoopsHype

Kobe Bryant NBA 2K ratings through the years

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant crafted a career that many consider one of the greatest of all time, especially among shooting guards, where Bryant is universally thought of as the second-greatest player at the position. Bryant’s NBA 2K ratings reflect that as well, as Bryant was rated an 89...
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy