Fake Windows 11 installers, update your iPhone, Alexa’s new persona

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran to the iPhone or a complete newbie, it’s nice to have some documentation to check out. This helps you learn all the features on iOS. It’s especially helpful when a major upgrade comes out, and things work differently. I’m looking at you, Safari. As luck would have it, your iPhone’s user guide is just waiting for you in iOS. One need only know where to look. In this case, just open your Bookmarks in Safari, and you’ll find it there. The current version of the iPhone’s user guide covers new features in iOS 15, setting up your iPhone, the basics of iOS, and quite a bit more. Yes, there’s even an entry on customizing Safari’s layout so you can return the tabs and search bar to the top of the screen. Another entry in the iPhone User Guide help you manage your security and privacy. You can also learn about using your iPhone with iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and PC. There’s a ton more useful information, so be sure to at least give it a glance.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO