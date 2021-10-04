CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Trainspotter on TikTok 'Brings Joy' to Millions With Wholesome Viral Videos

By Lydia Veljanovski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Francis Bourgeois, 21, has become a viral sensation with his videos capturing his pure joy at watching trains pass by, and the internet is obsessed.

dexerto.com

Who is the evil toddler on TikTok? Viral video explained

A certain adorable baby dubbed the “evil toddler” has gone viral from the Beleaf N’ Family TikTok page for some of his hilarious antics. One of TikTok’s most time-honored trends is babies pulling hilarious stunts, and the new baby, properly nicknamed the “evil toddler”, has joined the pantheon of munchkins.
The Conscious Cat

Mews and Nips: Video of Begging Cat Goes Viral

A video of a Cincinnati, Ohio cat with a unique style of begging for treats recently went viral because his technique is super adorable. Visit Bored Panda for adorable photos and videos of Waddy in action. If you missed any of the stories featured on the Conscious Cat this week,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wide Open Pets

Hungry Cat Screams "Yeahhh" In Adorable TikTok Video

Cats will meow for food, but this hungry cat on TikTok takes it to a whole new level. Who would have thought that people would sit and watch a cat eat? But one of the trending videos on social media is the cutest hungry cat, leaping for a piece of luncheon meat. TikTok may be full of funny cats, but this little kitten asking for cat food may take the cake.
PETS
Upworthy

Girl with 'uncombable hair syndrome' rocks it in style: 'I look like a lion with a crazy mane'

A young girl from Melbourne, Australia, is inspiring thousands across the world by embracing her unique hair texture caused by a rare genetic condition. Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin, 11, was born with uncombable hair syndrome, a condition that is characterized by dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat. Although this has made her the subject of public ridicule and gawking ever since she was a baby, Shilah has learned to rock her mane with utmost confidence and hopes to provide visibility to others affected by the condition. "I get teased a lot and called 'fluffhead' at school - it's not nice," she told Daily Mail. "I personally like it now but at the same time, I hate it - especially when there's wind! Let's just say, I can't see!"
HAIR CARE
Vice

TikTok Cosplayer Killed Friend While Pretending to Be Batman Villain

A TikTok cosplayer with 1.6 million followers was charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting her friend in a terrible drunken incident in January while likening herself to the Batman villain Penguin. Since being released on bail, Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, who goes by the name Yandere.freak on TikTok, has continued to post cosplay videos, including some that use fake blood.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
toofab.com

YouTuber Deletes Channel After Accidentally Posting Outtake Forcing Son to Cry Over Dying Dog

"Act like you're crying." YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after accidentally uploading what can only be described as the most cringeworthy video ever. The 30-year-old "beauty and lifestyle content creator," who boasted half a million subscribers and another 100k Instagram followers, disappeared from social media after she was caught coaching her 9-year-old son to cry over their dying dog.
PETS
Indy100

TikToker exposes cheating boyfriend after overhearing phone conversation

At times, the power of TikTok can be truly remarkable. In this case, one woman used the platform to her advantage by taking her 275K followers in a quest to track down a woman whose boyfriend had cheated on her. In the viral clip that has racked a staggering 4.5 million views, the TikToker (@itsnisrin) urged the unsuspecting woman to direct message her. It showed Nis on the train, along with a hand animation pointing to where the alleged cheater was seated. She explained that she had overheard a conversation between Destiny’s boyfriend and his friends on the train...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
