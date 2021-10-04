Last day to register for SCS Fall Break Learning Academy

WATCH: SCS parents ask district for help as pandemic continues Elementary and middle school students will receive instruction in reading, math, art, P.E., and STEM activities. High school students can get help preparing for the ACT, SCS said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday is the last day to register for Shelby County Schools Fall Break Learning Academy.

Thousands of students can participate in the free learning experience set for Oct. 11-15, according to SCS.

The academy will help students needing additional educational support.

Last year, over 2,000 students attended the virtual Fall Break Learning Academy, and this year students will be able to attend in person, SCS said.

The academy will take place at over 20 schools across the city.

Elementary and middle school students will receive instruction in reading, math, art, P.E., and STEM activities. High school students can get help preparing for the ACT, SCS said.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for middle and elementary schools and 9 a.m. to noon for high schoolers.

Meals are free. Transportation will not be provided, SCS said.

Acceptance letters will be emailed to parents.

Sign up here.

