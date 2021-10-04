CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Indian Tax Tribunal Ruling on Permanent Establishment

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (Tribunal) in the case of Asia Today Limited (taxpayer), ruled that a company re-domiciled in Mauritius from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is treated as a re-domiciliation by “continuation” of the company on migration of its place of incorporation from the BVI, under whose laws it is registered or incorporated, to Mauritius, while maintaining the same legal identity; and this will entitle such entity to treaty benefits as a resident of the re-domiciled country under the India–Mauritius tax treaty (tax treaty) based on the tax residence certificate (TRC).

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ruling party elects Kishida as leader in win for Japan establishment

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) anointed former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader on Wednesday, a victory for the party elite that virtually ensures the soft-spoken consensus-builder will become prime minister within days. Although he enjoys only moderate popular support and is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Conservative conference: Rishi Sunak declines to rule out further tax hikes

Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, has declined to rule out a hike in income tax ahead of the next election or whether the government will allow councils to increase bills in order to pay for social care.It comes after the Local Government Association (LGA) warned that council tax may have to rise to plug a black hole in social care, claiming that authorities in England face extra cost pressures of almost £8 billion by 2024/5 “just to keep vital local services running at today’s levels”.Boris Johnson is also “acutely aware” of the state of local authorities’ finances – depleted during the...
INCOME TAX
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Tax Law#Permanent Establishment#Appellate Tribunal#Dape
bloomberglaw.com

Global Corporate-Tax Overhaul Advances as 136 Nations Sign On

A vast overhaul of corporate taxation won support from 136 countries, as governments resolved key differences over the level of a global minimum rate and an end to new digital taxes that the U.S. has deemed discriminatory. After years of missed deadlines and wrangling over how to handle tech firms...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

In Pandora Papers Backlash, EU to Scrutinize Shell Companies

Measures targeting shell companies will be prioritized as part of the EU response to the Pandora Papers revelations, the bloc’s top tax official said Wednesday. Proposals for rules to prevent “misuse of shell companies” will be published before the end of the year, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told the European Parliament at a hearing convened on short notice to discuss the revelations in the reporting of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which showed how the ultra-rich move money and assets around.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

South Korea ruling party united in push for digital currency tax delay

South Korean investors may have to wait a bit longer before they start paying taxes on their digital currency holdings. A new taxation regime was scheduled to take effect in January 2022, but according to local reports, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has reached a consensus to go against the government and push for yet another delay.
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
frommers.com

List of Airlines Requiring All Passengers to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19

So many airlines and airports are requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19 that the measure has become the norm, not the exception. Adherence rates for flight crew are now, appropriately, sky-high; as of early October 2021, 99.5% of United Airlines workers were protected, according to the company. But not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Sri Lanka allows sharp rise in food prices to ease shortages

The Sri Lankan government on Friday ended price controls on essential foods in a bid to end black market trading as food shortages worsen amid a foreign currency crisis. But the shortages worsened and last week authorities lifted controls on rice hoping to get supplies into markets.
GAS PRICE
bloomberglaw.com

Global Tax Talks Race Against Clock as Holdouts Climb Down (1)

Global talks to reshape the corporate tax landscape are resuming on Friday with some holdouts to the international consensus on a minimum rate falling into line to back an agreement that still hangs in the balance. In a series of climbdowns, Ireland, Estonia and Hungary announced that they would sign...
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF's Georgieva wants 'expeditious resolution' of data probe

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she was hopeful of an "expeditious resolution" to an investigation that found she manipulated data in favor of China while in a senior role at the World Bank. The statement came a day after Georgieva spoke to the IMF Executive Board, which is reviewing last month's investigation by law firm WilmerHale that found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report. "I am pleased that I finally had the opportunity to explain to the IMF Board my role in the Doing Business report and how I respected the integrity of the report," Georgieva said in a statement released through a communications firm rather than the IMF. "I look forward to an expeditious resolution of the matter in a way that preserves the core strengths of the IMF and the World Bank as strong multilateral institutions that fulfill their important missions during these times of unprecedented crisis."
WORLD
BBC

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rules out 'unfair' tax rises

Sir Keir Starmer has not ruled out tax rises from a Labour government, but promised any changes would "not unfairly hit working families". Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said: "We will pay for day-to-day spending, we will borrow to invest and we will bring down debt as a share of our economy.
ECONOMY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy