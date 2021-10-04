Indian Tax Tribunal Ruling on Permanent Establishment
The Indian Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (Tribunal) in the case of Asia Today Limited (taxpayer), ruled that a company re-domiciled in Mauritius from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is treated as a re-domiciliation by “continuation” of the company on migration of its place of incorporation from the BVI, under whose laws it is registered or incorporated, to Mauritius, while maintaining the same legal identity; and this will entitle such entity to treaty benefits as a resident of the re-domiciled country under the India–Mauritius tax treaty (tax treaty) based on the tax residence certificate (TRC).news.bloomberglaw.com
