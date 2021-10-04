CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX CRS-23 Successfully Completes Mission, Returning Critical Science Back to Earth

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEDY SPACE CENTER (FL), October 1, 2021 (CASIS PR) – On September 30, SpaceX completed its 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the International Space Station (ISS) when its Dragon spacecraft safely splashed into the water off the coast of Florida. SpaceX CRS-23, contracted by NASA, brought back more than 25 payloads representing science and technology demonstrations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory. These investigations aim to leverage the unique space-based environment of the orbiting platform to bring value to our nation and drive a robust market in low Earth orbit.

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

National Academies Report Identifies New Approach for Some NASA Missions to Prevent Contaminating Mars with Earth-Based Microbes

WASHINGTON (National Academies PR) — A new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine identifies criteria that could allow robotic missions to certain locations on Mars to be carried out with less restrictive “bioburden” requirements, which are designed to prevent the unintentional transport of Earth-based microbes to Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Brazil Successfully Tests S50 Rocket Engine for Microsat Launcher

This is an important step for the Brazilian Space Program, which will now advance in the construction of its Microsatellite Launch Vehicle (VLM) and VS-50. BRASILIA, Brazil (AEB PR) — The test of the S50, which took place this Friday (1st), at a unit of the Institute of Aeronautics and Space (IAE), was a success. The engineers present were very happy with the results. Among the various authorities were the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), Marcos Pontes, the president of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), Carlos Moura, the director of the Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA), Lieutenant Brigadier from the air Hudson Costa Potiguara, the director of the Aeronautics and Space Institute (IAE), brigadier air O`Donnell, and the president of the Aerospace Industries Association of Brazil (AIAB), Julio Shidara, as well as representatives of the national industry, for middle of Avibrás.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
parabolicarc.com

Cosmonauts Prepare Soyuz for Return to Earth

MOSCOW, October 7, 2021 (Roscosmos PR) — Russian crewmembers of the 65th long-term expedition to the International Space Station work in accordance with the flight task. Today, October 7, 2021, in preparation for the upcoming landing, the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft crew is swapping the Soyuz MS-19 and Soyuz MS-18 seat liners. Return to Earth is scheduled for October 17, 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Seeks Commercial Spacesuit Services Proposals

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — Artemis moonwalkers exploring the lunar South Pole will wear revolutionary spacesuits that stand up to the Moon’s harsh environment and keep them safe. NASA is embracing commercial partnerships to optimize spacesuit technology and inspire pioneering in the space market. NASA published a request for proposal (RFP)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Earth#Space Research#Kennedy Space Center#Casis Pr#Dragon#U S National Laboratory#The Iss National Lab#Stanford University#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Iss
spaceexplored.com

NASA reassigns Starliner crew members to SpaceX Crew-5 mission

NASA announced on Wednesday the first two members to fly on SpaceX‘s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station. The crew members were reassigned from Boeing’s planned first two flights on Starliner, which doesn’t seem to be launching anytime soon. Boeing crew reassigned to SpaceX mission. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

NASA Announces Astronaut Changes for Upcoming Commercial Crew Missions

HOUSTON (NASA PR) — NASA has reassigned astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada to the agency’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station as part of the Commercial Crew Program. Mann and Cassada will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the Crew-5 mission. Additional crew members will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
parabolicarc.com

AstroAccess Reveals Crew of 12 Disability Ambassadors for Historic ZERO-G Parabolic Flight

12 ambassadors selected to participate in weightless parabolic flight on October 17. Ambassadors with mobility, vision, and hearing disabilities will test the design for accessibility in zero-gravity and high gravity environments. LONG BEACH, Calif., October 5, 2021 (AstroAccess PR) – AstroAcccess, a mission dedicated to advancing disability inclusion in space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Russian Cosmonaut, Actress & Director Arrive at ISS to Shoot a Movie

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — The crew members of the Soyuz MS-19 manned transport spacecraft docked on October 5, 2021 to the Rassvet Small Research Module of the Russian Segment of the International Space Station, opened the passageways and boarded the ISS. Then the first communication session of the crew of the 65th long-term expedition with the Baikonur cosmodrome and the TsNIIMash Mission Control Center (part of the Roscosmos State Corporation) took place.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Voyager Space Announces Acquisition of Valley Tech Systems

DENVER, October 4, 2021 (Voyager Space PR) — Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the acquisition of Valley Tech Systems (VTS), a technology company focused on developing controllable solid hypersonic propulsion and open architecture ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) technologies. Voyager’s acquisition of Valley Tech Systems highlights the company’s intent to further expand its defense capabilities and apply these technologies to support Voyager Space’s existing complementary capabilities and address customer demand across the defense and commercial sectors.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

BepiColombo Returns First Views of Mercury

PARIS, October 2, 2021 (ESA PR) — The ESA/JAXA BepiColombo mission has captured its first views of its destination planet Mercury as it swooped past in a close gravity assist flyby last night. The closest approach took place at 23:34 UTC on 1 October at an altitude of 199 km...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

UAE, CU Boulder to Team on Mission to Explore Venus and Asteroids

Fresh off the success of the Hope Mars orbiter, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric Science and Physics (LASP) will team again on an ambitious mission to explore Venus and seven asteroids. “The UAE launched today a new space mission to explore...
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

SpaceIL Issues Global Call for Experiment Proposals to Fly on Beresheet2 Lunar Space Mission

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 4, 2021 (SpaceIL PR) — “Beresheet2” mission of the Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL is expected to be launched in Q4/2024. This is an historic opportunity for a scientific and educational breakthrough that will reach the young generation. SpaceIL sent out a “call for proposals” to receive proposals from organizations around the world for scientific experiments regarding the space mission of Beresheet2.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy