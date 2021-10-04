McMinnville Tourism Development Board Searching For Administrator

MoFi President Dave Glaser has been appointed to the Community Development Advisory Board by President Joe Biden. The board advises the director of the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund, a division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The CDFI Fund’s mission is to expand economic opportunity for underserved people and communities by supporting the growth of community development lenders, investors and financial service providers. MoFi is a nonprofit CDFI operating across Idaho with an office in Boise. Glaser has worked for the organization since 2007. He is also a member of the U.S. Bank Community Advisory Committee, the Columbia Bank Community Advisory Panel and the Mission Lender Working Group Steering Committee and previously served on the board of the Opportunity Finance Network.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO