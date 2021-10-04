CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

McMinnville Tourism Development Board Searching For Administrator

By Betsy Scarisbrick
newstalk941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcMinnville’s Tourism Development Board is on the hunt for a new administrator. Chairperson Sarah Cantrell said that with growth in tourism for the area, it’s become an increasing need to have someone as the contact point for the board. “You don’t really hear about tourism-related jobs a lot but it’s...

