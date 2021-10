An 18-year-old girl in India died after she brushed her teeth with rat poison, mistaking it for toothpaste. The police said Tuesday the incident took place in Mumbai, India’s biggest city and one of the most populous in the world. On Sept. 3, the girl, identified as Apsana Khan, woke up in the morning and went to brush her teeth as usual. However, she mistakenly picked up and used a tube of rat poison cream kept beside the toothpaste tube.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO