Pittsburgh, PA

Car Nearly Crashes Into Home Along Becks Run Road In Carrick

 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARRICK (KDKA) — A car nearly crashed into a home along Becks Run Road in Carrick on Monday morning.

A multi-vehicle crash occurred before 7:00 a.m. on Monday, with one car nearly making its way into a home along the roadway.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no injuries have been reported in the crash.

“We’ve lived on this street for a very long time and we’ve been through this several times. There’s been so many accidents on Becks Run Road,” said Ronald Vouvy, the owner of the home.

Vouvy says as he gets older, he realizes “it’s not about pieces of metal or property, it’s about human lives” and says hopefully the driver of the vehicle is okay.

Police told Vouvy that the driver of the vehicle possibly had fallen asleep at the wheel on her way to work.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

